St Ives have established themselves as the leading club in the area after a couple of terrific seasons. They won the Midlands Division Three East (South) title back in 2017/18 when also lifting the Midlands Senior Vase for the first time. And they followed up those double-winning heroics with a fine first attempt at life in Midlands Division Two East (South) level last term when finishing third. Now Bulls are hopeful of further progress in 2019/20 when they will aim to put together another promotion challenge. Director of rugby, Phil Brown, said: