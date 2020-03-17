The Stags Under 15 side lifted the Cambridgeshire Cup last Sunday with a 10-7 victory against Shelford to follow up previous successes in the Under 13 and Under 14 age groups.

Kieran Deans was responsible for all of the Huntingdon points as he followed up an early penalty with a converted try after catching the Shelford defence napping with a tap and go.

Shelford responded with a converted try of their own with neither side able to add further points during a tight second half.

There was a late let-off for Stags, though, after conceding a cheap penalty but some fine defensive work ensured they preserved their lead and lifted the crown.

The Huntingdon side are also through to the final of the East Midlands Cup but that fixture may not go ahead with the sport now being suspended.

Huntingdon Under 15 squad: Eddy Brennan, Callum Redwood, Chris Irons, Toby Brown, Mike Drinkwater, Duncan Hoyland, Ewan Brown, Fraser Jones, Liam O’Kane, Sam Noble, Georgios Ifandis, Joe Pashley, Conor Foy, Zak Hayward, Kieran Deans, Dan Peck, Connor Redpath, Ben Lemmon, Joe Manchett, Zach Whieldon, Jake Olson, Ben Harrison, Barney Humphreys, Campbell Fraser, Jude Hollywood, Marcio Sanchez, Oliver Roper-Gibbs.