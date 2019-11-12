Try-scorer Max Flint on the charge for St Ives 2nds. Picture: PAUL COX Try-scorer Max Flint on the charge for St Ives 2nds. Picture: PAUL COX

The club's first team were frustratingly left out of action on a day when they hoped to kick-start their Midlands Division Two East (South) survival bid.

But a home clash against Northampton Casuals had to be postponed due to not having a referee and is now likely to take place on November 30.

That meant the 2nds were thrust into the spotlight as they stormed to an impressive 28-5 victory against Haverhill & District in Division Two West of the Eastern Counties League.

Rick Peters raced round the visiting defence to touch down for the first St Ives try with Mitch Newman stepping up to convert.

Haverhill then applied pressure and were rewarded with a try of their own, but St Ives responded well as Peters went over for a second time with Newman's boot once again doing the business to open up a 14-5 advantage at the break.

And the expansive approach of the Bulls 2nds, who looked to move the ball wide at every opportunity, reaped more rewards in the second period of the contest.

It was barely five minutes old when Max Flint collected a speculative Haverhill kick on his own 22 and sped past a series of attempted tackles to claim a spectacular individual try. Newman maintained his perfect conversion record.

St Ives then had to weather a storm of Haverhill attacks before breaking the shackles to seal victory with a fourth try as Sam Tuckwood completed crossed the line following a fine move which stemmed from a line-out and involved forwards and backs.

The trusty Newman again earned the extras as the St Ives side were worthy winners to climb up to fifth in the standings.

They are back on home turf again this Saturday when hosting second-placed March Bears in an exciting all-Cambridgeshire clash.

The club's first XV will also hope to make it onto the pitch this Saturday when they take their search for a first win of the season to Northampton Old Scouts.

* St Ives duo Bradley Robinson and Joseph Cox were part of the Cambridgeshire Under 20 team pipped 15-13 by Cambridge University Under 20s in a Monday fixture at Saffron Walden.