Aiden Jordan scored a try as St Neots climbed out of the relegation zone. Picture: CAROL BERWICK Aiden Jordan scored a try as St Neots climbed out of the relegation zone. Picture: CAROL BERWICK

The Bulls roared to a 10-try haul as they thumped Corby side Stewarts & Lloyds by a whopping 68-5 scoreline at Somersham Road.

Paul Ashbridge, Bradley Robinson, Warwick Brittany and Chris Williams all touched down in the first half as St Ives built up a 28-0 lead by the break – and that advantage only grew in the second period.

Ashbridge was again the first man over the line with Robinson again following suit and Ollie Raine joined the party before the visitors claimed their consolation try.

That merely served to spark the Bulls back into life with Williams and Brittany both going over for a second time before the latter player completed the scoring and his hat-trick.

Rick Peters scored two tries to help title-chasing St Ives 2nds to victory. Picture: PAUL COX Rick Peters scored two tries to help title-chasing St Ives 2nds to victory. Picture: PAUL COX

Rock-bottom Huntingdon’s second consecutive relegation was all but confirmed by a heavy defeat last Saturday.

Stags were thumped 86-14 by Market Bosworth to fall 15 points from safety with three games left.

St Neots fared considerably better in their bid to escape the clutches of the drop in Midlands Division Three East (South).

Johnny Berwick’s side jumped out of the relegation zone thanks to a fine 41-22 triumph against promotion-chasing Stamford.

Saints turned an early 12-point deficit into a three-point advantage by the break thanks to tries from Rory Dingemans, Reece Gratton and George Osborne.

The two sides then traded tries in a frantic second period with converted efforts from Osborne and Aiden Jordan both being followed by Stamford replies.

That left Saints seven points clear and they stretched their advantage as Callum Austen and Will Smith crossed the line with Rhod Howcroft completing a hat-trick of conversions following the latter score.

Saints now face a crucial trip to basement side Biggleswade this Saturday. Up a level, Huntingdon host Market Harborough while St Ives head to Belgrave.

* St Ives 2nds continued their chase for Eastern Counties League title success last Saturday. They snatched a 19-17 victory against Shelford 5ths to remain level at the Division Two West summit with Shelford 4ths, who have a game in hand.

Rick Peters scored two tries with David Sykes the other man to touch down.