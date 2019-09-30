Andrew Stewart (right) made his St Ives debut in the defeat to Leighton Buzzard. Picture: PAUL COX Andrew Stewart (right) made his St Ives debut in the defeat to Leighton Buzzard. Picture: PAUL COX

A tough start for the Bulls continued with a 52-7 home reverse at the hands of relegated Leighton Buzzard last Saturday.

They also conceded a half-century of points when slumping 53-21 at newly-promoted Leicester Forest in their curtain-raiser a fortnight earlier, but Brown remains convinced that better times lie ahead.

"There is no panic here," stressed Brown. "We knew these two fixtures were going to be tough and that has proved to be the case.

"However, in both games the final scoreline has belied the many good phases of play that we have put together.

St Ives man Matt Wood is stopped in his tracks by Leighton Buzzard opponents. Picture: PAUL COX St Ives man Matt Wood is stopped in his tracks by Leighton Buzzard opponents. Picture: PAUL COX

"For the second game running, two tries went begging as the ball was lost over the try line following excellent approach work.

"We trust that a good week's training with the squad will see a strong performance this Saturday.

"We back ourselves against anyone at this level if we perform to our potential."

St Ives conceded eight tries against a slick Leighton Buzzard outfit - four of which arrived in each half with many of them stemming from their own losses of possession.

Captain Ollie Bartlett on the charge as St Ives were brushed aside by Leighton Buzzard. Picture: PAUL COX Captain Ollie Bartlett on the charge as St Ives were brushed aside by Leighton Buzzard. Picture: PAUL COX

The Bulls did often look dangerous themselves and were left frustrated not to be handed a penalty try in the first half when seeing an excellent driving maul halted illegally.

Duncan Williams, Tommy Newton and John Paxton all came close to touching down in the second half before the hosts' efforts did finally earn a consolation a Williams try converted by Alex Henly.

St Ives travel to another pointless team, Long Buckby, this Saturday.

You may also want to watch: