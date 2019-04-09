Paul Ashbridge scored a try and kicked six conversions as St Ives bashed Bugbrooke. Picture: PAUL COX Paul Ashbridge scored a try and kicked six conversions as St Ives bashed Bugbrooke. Picture: PAUL COX

The high-scoring Bulls sealed third place in a fine debut season in Midlands Division Two East (South) by seeing off Bugbrooke in a 15-try bonanza.

The two sides provided excellent entertainment as the sporting main course, which followed a lunch hosted by club president Andy Frear, ended 64-33 in favour of the hosts.

An early opening try from Josh Dear was quickly cancelled out, but the Bulls regained the initiative as Pete Fahey and Fin Ruddock touched down – the latter player going over for a first try at first-team level.

The opening quarter of a lively contest still hadn’t expired when Bugbrooke hit back with a second score of their own, but St Ives responded as skipper Ollie Bartlett scored a pushover try.

Fin Ruddock celebrated a first try at first-team level as St Ives beat Bugbrooke. Picture: PAUL COX Fin Ruddock celebrated a first try at first-team level as St Ives beat Bugbrooke. Picture: PAUL COX

There was still time for a third Bugbrooke try and a fifth from the hosts – provided by Alex Henly – before the break as the Bulls turned around with a 29-19 cushion, but that was soon reduced by another score from the visitors early in the second period.

But St Ives took command with a run of five unanswered efforts as a penalty try was followed by touch-downs from Matt Wood, Paul Ashbridge, replacement Joe Cox and Ollie Raine.

Ashbridge also sent over six conversions in all on a day when Bugbrooke completed the scoring with a late consolation try, but the hosts were home and hosed by then.

Relegated Huntingdon & District were beaten 46-24 at Oakham in their penultimate outing of a painful campaign.

Charlie Saunders touched down for two of the Stags tries with Roger Shakespeare and Richard North also going over. Tad Chapman added two conversions.

Both local clubs have their final fixtures this Saturday. St Ives hit the road for Coalville while Stags entertain table-toppers Olney at The Racecourse.

* St Ives 2nds finished fourth in Division Two West of the Greene King Eastern Counties League following a 20-8 defeat to Haverhill & District in their final game last Saturday.