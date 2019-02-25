They ran in 13 tries during a 79-10 demolition of lower-level Thorney in a Hunts & Peterborough Cup semi – despite having 10 first XV regulars unavailable!

And while the visitors did provide the opening points from a penalty and the closing try late on at Somersham Road, this game was all about the quality of the Bulls.

Two Ben Fleming tries sandwiched other scores from Alex Henly and skipper Ollie Bartlett as St Ives opened up a 22-3 advantage by the break.

But they really put the pedal to the metal in the second half as Fleming went over on two more occasions to take his individual haul to four tries.

Warwick Brittany wasn’t far behind in the scoring stakes as he racked up a hat-trick completed by a lung-busting burst from inside his own 22.

Mickey Drake, Jack Webb, Bartlett and Tommy Newman were the other men to touch down after half-time.

The kicking duties were shared by Henly, Drake and Mitch Newman who converted seven of the tries between them.

St Ives will face Deepings in the final later this season after the Lincolnshire side triumphed against Peterborough Lions 2nds in the other semi-final.

Their high-scoring triumph against Thorney provided the perfect warm-up for the Bulls ahead of the big Midlands Division Two East (South) trip to runaway leaders Olney this Saturday.

The Northamptonshire side pipped the third-placed Bulls 16-14 in the reverse fixture at Somersham Road earlier in the campaign.

Huntingdon are bottom of Midlands Division Two East (South) as they desperately attempt to avoid a second successive relegation.

Damien Whales’ men are nine points from safety ahead of a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Vipers at The Racecourse this Saturday.

St Neots are also fighting for survival after plunging to the bottom of Midlands Division Three East (South) after seven consecutive defeats.

They are two points from safety and visit the side immediately above the drop-zone – Rushden & Higham – this Saturday.