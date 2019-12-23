St Ives chairman Mark Smy (front, left) when celebrating the club's 20th anniversary back in 2015. Picture: ARCHANT St Ives chairman Mark Smy (front, left) when celebrating the club's 20th anniversary back in 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

The Bulls are pressing ahead with plans to erect match-ready floodlights at their Somersham Road base following a double funding success.

The ambitious £59,000 project has been given the green light by the Midlands Division Two East (South) club which boasts thriving adult and junior sections.

They have received a £30,000 grant from the Mick George Community Fund while another £20,000 has been added to the cause from the Sport England Community

Asset Fund.

Club Chairman Mark Smy said: "We are absolutely delighted to learn of the grants from the Mick George Community Fund and the Sport England Community Asset Fund towards the installation of match-ready floodlights at the club.

"As an amateur, family-friendly club, we rely heavily on the generosity of benefactors such as Mick George Ltd and Sport England and we are very grateful for their continued support.

"This addition to our ever-improving facilities will enable us to host an expanding calendar of activities for the people of St Ives and the surroundings areas to enjoy, including rugby for those from six to 60."

St Ives' first XV are enduring a tough season on the pitch as they battle to avoid the drop from Midlands Division Two East (South).

The second-bottom Bulls' final fixture of 2019 - at home to Bugbrooke - was postponed last Saturday.

They have a daunting start to the new year when travelling to table-toppers Leighton Buzzard on January 4.

There was no festive cheer for Huntingdon in their final fixture of 2019.

A depleted Stags side was beaten 41-24 at Rushden & Higham in Midlands Division Three East (South) last Saturday.

Veteran Matt Griggs touched down to hand Stags an early lead but three converted tries followed for the hosts as they opened up a 24-5 advantage.

It was cut before the break when Jack Skidmore scampered through the home defence after taking a quick tap penalty and Sam Hirons added the conversion.

Any thoughts of a comeback in the second half when ended by two further Rushden & Higham tries before John Petch touched down for Stags.

The same pattern then repeated with two more Rushden scores before Colts captain Oscar Porretti bagged a consolation try for Huntingdon.

Rock-bottom St Neots saw their 2019/20 losing streak extended to 11 games when going down 37-5 to Dunstablians at The Common.

Both local clubs return to action on January 4 when Stags host Spalding and Saints go to Northampton BBOB.