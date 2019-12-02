Alex Henly races in for a try during St Ives' success against Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX Alex Henly races in for a try during St Ives' success against Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX

The Bulls endured a tough start to the campaign with seven consecutive defeats, but they finally got to sample the winning feeling when seeing off Northampton Casuals last Saturday.

And the long-awaited victory was an emphatic one as St Ives eased to a 37-7 verdict with a pleasing performance at Somersham Road.

They didn't have to wait long for the first of them as smart handling from Duncan Williams and stand-in captain Tommy Newman opened the door for Warwick Brittany to go over with Paul Ashbridge adding the conversion.

St Ives then found themselves under siege with only some stout defending keeping out the Casuals pack, but they freed themselves from the shackles to extend their advantage before the break.

Warwick Brittany was one of the try-scorers as St Ives picked up their first win of the season against Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX Warwick Brittany was one of the try-scorers as St Ives picked up their first win of the season against Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX

An Ashbridge penalty was followed by another converted try as Albiee Tayedzerwa sprinted onto a John Naylor kick to touch down with Casuals left trailing in his wake.

But the Bulls' 17-0 cushion was cut during a disastrous start to the second half as Casuals claimed their only points with a converted try straight from kick-off.

You may also want to watch:

That proved to be only a temporary blip for St Ives once back up to a full compliment of players having had Ashbridge yellow-carded late in the opening half.

Mickey Drake in action for St Ives as they saw off Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX Mickey Drake in action for St Ives as they saw off Northampton Casuals. Picture: PAUL COX

He sent over two more penalties before maintaining his 100 per-cent conversion rate following a Chris Williams try.

And the Bulls secured the bonus point when Alex Henly provided their fourth try after more fine handling with Ashbridge predictably adding the extras.

The Bulls remain bottom of the Midlands Division Two East (South) standings but have moved level with fellow strugglers Stewarts & Lloyds.

And St Ives now host the Corby side in a crucial basement clash this Saturday at Somersham Road.

Huntingdon and St Neots return to action in Midlands Division Three East (South) after being without fixtures last weekend.

Mid-table Huntingdon head to Oakham while rock-bottom St Neots host Bourne as they search for a first win of the season.