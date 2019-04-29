Graham Stubbington touches down for a try in St Ives 2nds' final triumph. Picture: PAUL COX Graham Stubbington touches down for a try in St Ives 2nds' final triumph. Picture: PAUL COX

They powered to a 66-5 triumph against Bury St Edmunds 4ths in a Cambridgeshire Junior Plate showpiece staged at Saffron Walden.

Stuart Cornwell provided an early breakthrough when bulldozing his way through for the first of 10 tries for the Bulls side.

Bradley Robinson provided another score before Callum Long raced in on the left to stretch the advantage to 19-0 at the break – and plenty more points followed in the second half.

Rick Peters touched down under the posts before Bury St Edmunds 4ths replied, but normal service was soon resumed.

David Sykes rounded off a fine passing move to claim the pick of the Bulls tries before Jordan Edwards and Fin Ruddock joined the party.

St Ives 2nds then soaked up a spell of pressure before Max Flint sprinted 60 yards to provide another try with Graeme Stubbington then adding another long-distance effort of his own.

Peters completed an emphatic victory in the closing seconds on a day when eight of the Bulls scores were converted – five from the boot of skipper Jim Robinson and thre by Mitch Newman.

The St Ives first XV now have the chance to complete a quick honours double when they face Deepings in the Hunts & Peterborough Cup final this Saturday at Peterborough Rugby Club.