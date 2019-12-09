Alex Henly of St Ives attempts to break free from a Stewarts & Lloyds opponent. Picture: PAUL COX Alex Henly of St Ives attempts to break free from a Stewarts & Lloyds opponent. Picture: PAUL COX

The local club endured a torrid start to the campaign with seven consecutive defeats, but they are fast making up for lost time.

The Bulls broke their duck with a November 30 home triumph against Northampton Old Scouts and followed up in style last Saturday when seeing off Stewarts & Lloyds 27-5 in a basement battle at Somersham Road.

The foundations for success were laid by a stout defensive display for the opening quarter of the contest with the Bulls playing up the hill and into a stiff wind.

The game remained pointless until the half-hour mark when Joseph Cox slotted over a penalty and he then provided St Ives' first try moments later when benefiting from a fine Alex Henly run and a peach of an offload from John Paxton.

St Ives man Joseph Cox finds a gap in the Stewarts & Lloyds defence.

But the Bulls' saw their advantage slashed before the break as Stewarts & Lloyds forced a turnover and took full advantage to touch down for their only points of the afternoon.

The visitors' hopes of a comeback were dashed in the opening few minutes of the second half as Duncan Williams claimed a quickfire try double after blasting away from lineouts to score.

The boot of Cox added the extras on both occasions as the Bulls took giant strides towards a victory which was secured by a bonus-point try from Brad Robinson after Henly had again opened up the visiting defence.

John Paxton runs with the ball as St Ives beat Stewarts & Lloyds last Saturday.

St Ives coach Max Dominy ssaid: "We proved to ourselves against Northampton Old Scouts that we are capable of getting the outcome we want when sticking to our plans.

"It was important to follow up that first win with another good performance and result, and we definitely took another step in the right direction against Stewarts & Lloyds.

"We now look forward to continuing the progress we are making."

The back-to-back victories have carried St Ives to within touching distance of safety, but they have a tough end to 2019 ahead.

The Bulls go to second-placed Belgrave this Saturday before hosting another top-six side, Bugbrooke, on December 21.