Emily Miller touched down for a try as St Neots Ladies beat Royston. Picture: SUBMITTED Emily Miller touched down for a try as St Neots Ladies beat Royston. Picture: SUBMITTED

Beth Robinson went over for a late try to earn a 24-19 verdict against Royston in Women's National Championship Division Two South-East (North).

Saints looked to be in control following a brace of Kirsty Wilson tries and an Emily Miller score which enabled them to open up a 19-5 advantage by the break.

But the visitors, who were so depleted that the match had to be played in a 13-a-side format, weren't about to surrender.

They ate into their arrears with a converted try early in the second half and another breakaway score arrived to level with 12 minutes to go.

Kirsty Wilson, on the ball, touched down for two tries as St Neots Ladies beat Royston. Picture: SUBMITTED Kirsty Wilson, on the ball, touched down for two tries as St Neots Ladies beat Royston. Picture: SUBMITTED

But Saints' scrum held up under pressure to lay the foundations for a final charge in which Robinson scampered away to earn a welcome win for a side whose only other 2020 win had come courtesy of a walkover.

The victory leaves Saints' sixth in the standings ahead of a home clash against the team immediately above them, Riseborough, this Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The wet weather took it's toll on the men's rugby scene against last Saturday.

St Ives saw a third successive fixture postponed as a Midlands Division Two East (South) clash against Vipers fell victim to a waterlogged Somersham Road pitch.

It was a similar story over at The Racecourse where Huntingdon's home clash against Northampton BBOB in Midlands Division Three East (South) was also called off.

It was a lack of manpower, rather than the elements, that kept rock-bottom St Neots out of action at the latter level.

They were unable to raise a team to face title-chasing Stamford at The Common due to several players attending the funeral of former title-winning player Andy Taylor the previous day. The away side received a walkover.

Two of the local sides are scheduled to be in action this Saturday.

St Ives resume their survival fight at Northampton Casuals while St Neots host Stockwood Park.