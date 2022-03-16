Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Ives struck down by venomous form side Vipers

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM March 16, 2022
St Ives hold up the Vipers maul in Midlands Two East (South).

St Ives saw first hand why Vipers are the form team at the moment in Midlands Two East (South) as they fell to defeat at home.

The visitors had defeated league leaders Olney in their last outing and another powerful performance blew Ives away at the Chicken Shack with a 30-0 win.

They took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first 10 minutes, two penalties either side of a swift transition and converted try following a turnover, gave Vipers a 13-0 lead.

John Paxton makes the break for St Ives supported by Matt Wood.

The hosts did have a good period after that. Playing against the wind, Ives attacked from close in with John Paxton breaking the gain-line and being supported by strong forward play.

Vipers' defence held firm throughout, however, and they added insult to the injury of no points for the home side by adding another penalty and another converted try with the last play of the half.

Cullan Smy seeks a way through for St Ives against Vipers.

The Bulls were forced to empty their bench after a number of injuries after the break and although they spent time in the Vipers' half, the defence kept them out.

One more converted try followed to end the scoring and Ives' skipper Tommy Newman was realistic after the game.

He said: "It’s a disappointing result after last week [beating Stamford] but it’s easy to see why Vipers have won five on the bounce.

"We’ve a week off now and will train hard for the next one."

Huntingdon & District fell to a 19-14 loss away to Luton in Midlands Three East (South). They are now seventh.

Action from the U8 Cambs rugby festival at St Neots.

St Neots' first-team were without a game but there was still plenty of rugby going on at the club.

Sunday saw hundreds of children descend for the U8 Cambridgeshire rugby festival.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "With more than 200 age grade boys and girls and 19 teams taking part across the common, the day was a true reflection of the rugby ethos.

"Many of the children joined the sport for the first time this season with the pandemic putting many things on hold.

"Coaches from multiple teams as well as many of the parents expressed how brilliant it was to see so many kids enjoying the sport.

"We fielded two teams and are incredibly proud of the teamwork, attitude and level of rugby displayed by the boys and girls in blue."

