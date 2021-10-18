St Neots exit the Junior Vase while second team bring smiles back to St Ives

Published: 5:15 PM October 18, 2021

St Neots saw their hopes of progression in the Midlands Junior Vase ended at the first hurdle - with defeat to Rugby Welsh.

The 25-19 loss had seen them claw their way back from a 19-5 deficit, only to find time and a late home penalty taking the game away from them.

They had started brightly with an early unconverted try but by half-time they were behind and the hosts kept the scoreboard ticking over with a series of penalties.

But despite getting back to within three points, their discipline continued to prove costly and sent them out of the competition.

With no league game for the St Ives' first-team to show they had recovered from their 70-11 mauling at the hands of Northampton Old Scouts, the seconds reminded everyone at the Chicken Shack that rugby can be a very fun game.

Dan Proctor played the full game for Saffron Walden against his St Ives team-mates. - Credit: PAUL COX

They ran in a total of seven tries in a 47-0 win over their Saffron Walden counterparts, also lending them Dan Proctor to ensure contested scrums.

Phil Shire ran in three of the Ives scores, bagging the first in the opening minutes, one that was converted by Mitch Newman.

Henri Cherrington gets set to make another tackle for St Ives. - Credit: PAUL COX

Dave Royce-Dexter got the second score and Joe Cox the third, Newman adding the extras for a 19-0 half-time lead.

Rob Oliver opened the scoring in the second half before Shire completed his treble and Jack Blackley rounded things off.

Mitch Newman kicked all but one conversion for St Ives seconds against Saffron Walden. - Credit: PAUL COX

Newman kicked all four second-half efforts.