St Ives see off Oakham with strong first-half performance

Published: 10:38 AM October 25, 2021

An excellent first-half performance laid the foundation for St Ives to record a victory over Oakham.

Mike Brennan helped himself to a hat-trick too as the 34-14 success sent Ives up to sixth in the Midlands Two East (South) table.

But, as is so often the case, after weathering the early onslaught from the hosts, it was bottom of the table Oakham who opened the scoring with a converted try.

Ives didn't panic though and they continued to play their game, pressing deeper and deeper into the visitors' territory.

A penalty attempt in front of the posts was declined for a kick to the corner and it proved the right decision as Sam Marjason-Stamp picked up the score from the driving maul.

Ollie Bartlett takes a line-out for St Ives against Oakham. - Credit: PAUL COX

Shortly after, the same series of events saw Ollie Bartlett take clean ball and after seeing the Oakham defence step up, he simply turned and trotted over for Ives' second.

The final 20 minutes of the half saw Ives in the ascendancy.

Alex Henly made a good half break and released Brennan to scorch up the win and grab his first and they brought up the bonus point for four tries in almost identical circumstances, Henly sending Brennan away again.





The only downside was none of the four tries were converted, leaving Oakham still in the game at 20-7, and the second half was a much less fluent affair, with dropped balls and forward passes preventing the flow.

Alex Henly make a clean break for St Ives against Oakham. - Credit: PAUL COX

Ives kept pounding the line though and Tom Woodrow got the fifth score, this one converted by Henly,





But it was until the final five minutes when the next scores came.

Oakham got the first of them but with time almost up, Brennan was snaffled a long pass out wide and strolled over for this treble, Henly again adding the extras.

The second team also enjoyed a great day, beating Sawston away 85-5 with 13 tries.

Jack Blackley got four of them while there was three for Cullan Smy and a double for Lewis Hall, who also kicked 10 conversions.

Freddie Fordham, Owen Clarricoats, Joe Paddison and Jobey Wadd were the other try-scorers.

Huntingdon & District lost 42-20 at Bourne in Midlands Three East (South) leaving them seventh in the table, while St Neots were without a game this week and have moved down to sixth.