League leaders prove too hot to handle for St Ives

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:48 PM April 4, 2022
Cullan Smy got one of the two St Ives tries against Leicester Forest.

Cullan Smy got one of the two St Ives tries against Leicester Forest. - Credit: PAUL COX

St Ives were shown what it takes to top the league as they fell to defeat to Midlands Two East (South) leaders Leicester Forest.

The 73-12 loss didn't reflect the effort put in by the home side but the table toppers were in dominant form and had a kicker who did not miss a beat, adding 18 points himself.

Ives were on the back foot instantly, conceding two tries in the opening five minutes, one converted, before they knew where they were.

They did rally and went close through both Ben Fleming and Alex Henly but by half-time Leicester had charge into a 40-0 lead with a further four tries all of which had the extras added to them.

They added another 12 points after the interval before Ives finally clicked into gear.

Duncan Williams opened St Ives' account against Leicester Forest.

Duncan Williams opened St Ives' account against Leicester Forest. - Credit: PAUL COX

After sustained pressure in the Leicester Forest 22, quick ball by Joe Cox was passed wide and although Bradley Robinson was held up just before the line, Duncan Williams was able to smash his way over.

William Mandley kicked the conversion.

That was a big confidence boost to the hosts and they added to it shortly after.

Mike Brennan, who had produced some superb tackles earlier in the day to prevent more scores, started the attack and ended with Robinson being held up over the line.

It was only a temporary reprieve though and a move across the backs put Cullan Smy into the corner for another five points.

But they conceded almost immediately to dampen the spirits again and a further two tries would follow before the final whistle

Ives are now 10th in the table with two games remaining. They visit Long Buckby on Saturday with their last game at home to Market Bosworth on April 23.

Huntingdon & District also have two games to go this season and will want better performances than they got in a surprise 21-14 defeat to Northampton Men's Own.

They are now sixth in Midlands Three East (South) with their final home game on Saturday against second-bottom Queens.

St Neots still have four matches to play with the next of them away to Brackley in Midlands Four East (South).

