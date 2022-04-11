St Ives youngsters enjoy superb day out at Northampton Saints

St Ives U11s in their new kit ahead of the Northampton Saints festival. - Credit: PAUL COX

With the senior fixtures for both first and second teams biting the bullet, focus at St Ives Rugby Club turned to their juniors - with one team having a very special trip.

The U11s headed to Premiership side Northampton Saints for a festival of rugby, with the excitement kicked up by their first time in new kit, sponsored by the local branch of Gibbs & Dandy and St Ives barbers, Venditti’s.

A spokesman said: "The team gave a good account of themselves. They played eight matches, winning six and narrowly losing in the other two.

"They then attended the Saints match against Bristol Bears and were paraded on the pitch at half time with the other festival squads."

St Ives' first team conclude their Midlands Two East (South) season on April 23 when they host Market Bosworth.

Huntingdon & District meanwhile had a superb day against Queens in Midlands Three East (South) as they stormed to a 61-24 win.

And not to be outdone, St Neots went one better as they racked up a 62-19 win over Brackley in Midlands Four East (South).