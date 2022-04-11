Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives youngsters enjoy superb day out at Northampton Saints

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:41 PM April 11, 2022
St Ives U11s in their new kit ahead of the Northampton Saints festival.

St Ives U11s in their new kit ahead of the Northampton Saints festival. - Credit: PAUL COX

With the senior fixtures for both first and second teams biting the bullet, focus at St Ives Rugby Club turned to their juniors - with one team having a very special trip.

The U11s headed to Premiership side Northampton Saints for a festival of rugby, with the excitement kicked up by their first time in new kit, sponsored by the local branch of Gibbs & Dandy and St Ives barbers, Venditti’s.

A spokesman said: "The team gave a good account of themselves. They played eight matches, winning six and narrowly losing in the other two.

"They then attended the Saints match against Bristol Bears and were paraded on the pitch at half time with the other festival squads."

St Ives' first team conclude their Midlands Two East (South) season on April 23 when they host Market Bosworth.

Huntingdon & District meanwhile had a superb day against Queens in Midlands Three East (South) as they stormed to a 61-24 win.

And not to be outdone, St Neots went one better as they racked up a 62-19 win over Brackley in Midlands Four East (South). 

Rugby Union
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

Postcode Lottery

Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
'Out of control' knifeman Shane Barr was jailed for a year and eight months last week.

Cambridge Crown Court

Armed police catch ‘out of control’ knifeman in St Neots

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, died after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Cambs Live News

Police name 68-year-old killed in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary’s

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Mug shot of Thomas Bolt.

Peterborough Crown Court

Class-A dealer raced Ford Focus through Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon