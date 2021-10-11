Second success for Huntingdon & District but St Neots and St Ives suffer defeats

Published: 4:17 PM October 11, 2021

A second win of the season shifted Huntingdon & District into the top half of the Midlands Division Three East (South) table.

The 21-7 success at home to Stewart & Lloyds has the squad in fifth place after three games, just one point behind second-placed Stockwood Park.

Huntingdon & District beat Stewart & Lloyds 21-7 in Midland Division Three East (South). - Credit: DAVID HOLME

Despite the near perfect conditions, just one try was scored in the first half but it was the youthful Stags who got it.

It came from a good break from inside their own half which left Sam Booth to ghost around his opposite number and score, Joe Hicken converting.

Huntingdon & District beat Stewart & Lloyds 21-7 in Midland Division Three East (South). - Credit: DAVID HOLME

They knew they had left more points on the field though and they gave it plenty of effort but a culmination of mis-timed passes and over running made the second half a stop-start affair.

Tom Morgan did score after some great footwork and Luca Proietti bundled over after good work from the forwards, Joe Hicken adding the extras to both, but there was to be no fourth bonus-point try for the home side and instead the visitors grabbed the last score of the game.

Huntingdon & District beat Stewart & Lloyds 21-7 in Midland Division Three East (South). - Credit: DAVID HOLME

Coach Reggie Reid said: "We need to work on our patience in attack and also not overrunning the ball carrier when offering support.

"We controlled the game but we just couldn’t finish them off sooner, trying to score from first-phase rugby.

"But we got the W and we will get better."

One division below St Neots fell to a 21-12 defeat away to Northampton BBOB, their first of the campaign.

They started brightly but after 20 minutes without finding a way through, BBOB kicked a penalty

The hosts added another penalty before the break but Saints could have halved the deficit had a kick of their own not drifted wide of the posts.

A catch and drive from a five-metre line-out led to the first try of the day, scored and converted by the Northampton side and they went on to add an unconverted score to their tally before Saints finally registered points on the board.

Scrum half Jack Webb found Ross Hubbard in a gap and although the scrambled BBOB defence got to him, a slick offload back to Webb put him in with James Larman adding the extras

Another three home points stretched it out again but simple hands put Josh Lofty in for a score with minutes to go.

Unfortunately the conversion was missed and with it the chance of a bonus point.

Tom Woodrow hands-off an Northampton Old Scouts defender during St Ives' heavy defeat. - Credit: PAUL COX

St Ives had a horrible day on their trip to Northampton Old Scouts, losing 70-11.

And while the score was bad enough, nasty injuries, the worst of which befell Greg Dale, made it an unhappy journey home.





The first-half was evenly contested with Lewis Hall, one of five debutants, kicking two penalties for Ives.

Alex Henly feeds Michael Sykes during St Ives' defeat at Northampton Old Scouts. - Credit: PAUL COX

Michael Sykes got their only try before half-time as well but further injuries to Rick Peters and Ben Fleming, caused further disruption and any errors as Ives played fast and loose were seized upon, the Old Scouts running in seven unanswered second-half tries.