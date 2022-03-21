Furbank capped again but France take Six Nations spoils with defeat of England
- Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA
Former Huntingdon & District junior George Furbank started for England but couldn't help them avoid defeat to new Six Nations champions France.
The Northampton Saint played 77 minutes in the 25-13 loss in the Stade de France before being replaced by George Ford.
The result confirmed Les Bleus title success with Eddie Jones' men finishing third.
The end to the Six Nations meant a week off from league action for the grassroots clubs but there was still some rugby played at St Ives.
Their Barbarian side took on Cambridgeshire Police with both squads fortified with guests welcomed from as far as Mildenhall and Cantabs.
With an eye on the internationals being shown in the clubhouse, the players agreed a slightly shortened game which suited returning retirees Graham Moffitt and Michael Drake very well.
It proved to be an end-to-end affair with the constabulary utilising a couple of rapid wingers in contrast to Ives more direct running.
In the end it was fleet of foot that prevailed on the scoreboard, not that many minded as they settled down in front of the TV with smiles on their faces.