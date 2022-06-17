Four-some effort lands St Neots Rowing Club a national title

St Neots Rowing Club have new champions in their midst after a hugely successful trip to the National Masters Rowing Championships in Nottingham.

Kevin Sadler, Jim Farrell, Bob Hetherington and Stuart Williams, along with cox Rachel Tackley, faced a strong headwind in the final of the D-F coxed fours event.

However, despite the choppy conditions, where crews found it difficult to attach to the starting stakeboats, St Neots got off to a super start and kept on extending it down the course to win by eight seconds from Belfast Rowing Club.

The quartet then left Tackley on the shore for the coxless fours, adding a silver behind Grosvenor.

St Neots will now look forward to taking part in the Cambridge bumping races next month before their annual regatta on July 23 and 24.

Edward Adams of Huntingdon Boat Club took silver in the single sculls. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Huntington Boat Club's Edward Adams just missed out on yet another gold at the event - but he did come away with another medal.

He arrived in Nottingham with three golds and four silvers and it is the latter which has been improved by one after a narrow defeat in the 1,000m single sculls final.