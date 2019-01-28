Bella Fry (7/8 yrs) and Max Fry (9/10 yrs) both struck gold in their first-ever competition while Monty Fry (11/12 yrs) earned a bronze medal.

And plenty of other members of the Huntingdon club also impressed at the event in Colchester.

Sophie Dixon (11/12 yrs) also won gold in her first outing while Hannah Cooper (11/12 yrs) claimed silver in her first taste of competition.

Chloe Noades (13+ yrs) was another Rotations runner-up while Rosie Ambrose (7/8 yrs) also took second spot as she made light of a two-level jump in class since her last competition.

Ruby Hall (11/12 yrs) and Archie Rowbotham (13+ yrs) also earned bronze medals while Niamh Hooton (13+ yrs), Lily Payne (13+ yrs), Kayley Noades (9/10 yrs), Joe Payne (11/12 yrs), Holly Selby (9/10 yrs) and Evie Dew (11/12 yrs) all produced impressive scores.

Rotations also provided three judges – James Beattie, Clare Payne and Clare Noades – for the event along with official Katie Marson.