The 13 year-old, from the Rotations club, is the only trampoline talent from the East region to make the cut.

The selection process is based on performances throughout 2019 as well as a profiling session held at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

As part of the GB group, Verdicchio will compete at an international competition in Portugal, in April, and attend five weekend training camps.

Carys' mother and coach, Sonia, said: "Everyone at the club is very proud of her achievement of being selected for the second year running.

"Carys is hugely dedicated to her sport and the amount of hard work she puts in is definitely paying off."

Verdicchio is a pupil at St Peter's School in Huntingdon.