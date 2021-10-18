News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Former Stevenage midfielder is the new manager of Eynesbury Rovers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:19 AM October 18, 2021   
Former Stevenage midfielder Rob Sinclair is the new manager of Eynesbury Rovers.

A former Stevenage player is set to take his first steps into the world of football management with Eynesbury Rovers.

Rob Sinclair takes over from Steve Kuhne who left the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground last week.

His first game in charge of his new team will be on the road when Rovers visit Coventry United on October 30 in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

Sinclair began his football career as a junior with Luton Town before making 27 appearances for Stevenage between 2010 and 2012.

From there the 32-year-old moved, via Salisbury, to Forest Green Rovers, playing 100 times and helping them into the Football League for the first time in 2017.

He finished his career with Oxford City and Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South and joins Eynesbury from Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Dunstable Town where he was first-team coach.

