Personally the best Peterborough Marathon for Riverside Runners St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:30 AM May 26, 2021   
Kellie Judd, Joana Cerveira and Pags Claudianos of Riverside Runners St Neots

Kellie Judd, Joana Cerveira and Pags Claudianos of Riverside Runners St Neots at the Peterborough Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The Peterborough Marathon proved as popular as ever and there was even more reason to celebrate for a number of athletes from Riverside Runners St Neots.

Staggered starts were used in what was one of the first marathons post-lockdown and three personal bests helped the ladies to the team prize. 

Kellie Judd clocked three hours 20 minutes 58 seconds while Joana Cerveira came home in 3:28:55 and Pags Claudianos in 3:38:59.

Judd said: "I'm emotional as it was a massive personal best of 29 minutes. It wasn’t the easiest of courses with lots of twists and turns but I would do it again."

They weren't the only PBs at the event though for the club's runners.

James Parkinson (2:56:51), Russ Hewitt (3:03:53) and Anthony Charters (3:55:12) all went quicker than before, the latter after coming so close in his previous six marathons over a three-year period.

The event also saw Ann Elmers take part in her second run over the 26.2 -mile distance, finishing in 5:25:52.

Athletics
St Neots News

