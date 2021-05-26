Personally the best Peterborough Marathon for Riverside Runners St Neots

Published: 10:30 AM May 26, 2021

Kellie Judd, Joana Cerveira and Pags Claudianos of Riverside Runners St Neots at the Peterborough Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The Peterborough Marathon proved as popular as ever and there was even more reason to celebrate for a number of athletes from Riverside Runners St Neots.

Staggered starts were used in what was one of the first marathons post-lockdown and three personal bests helped the ladies to the team prize.

Kellie Judd clocked three hours 20 minutes 58 seconds while Joana Cerveira came home in 3:28:55 and Pags Claudianos in 3:38:59.

Judd said: "I'm emotional as it was a massive personal best of 29 minutes. It wasn’t the easiest of courses with lots of twists and turns but I would do it again."

They weren't the only PBs at the event though for the club's runners.

James Parkinson (2:56:51), Russ Hewitt (3:03:53) and Anthony Charters (3:55:12) all went quicker than before, the latter after coming so close in his previous six marathons over a three-year period.

The event also saw Ann Elmers take part in her second run over the 26.2 -mile distance, finishing in 5:25:52.