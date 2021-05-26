Personally the best Peterborough Marathon for Riverside Runners St Neots
- Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS
The Peterborough Marathon proved as popular as ever and there was even more reason to celebrate for a number of athletes from Riverside Runners St Neots.
Staggered starts were used in what was one of the first marathons post-lockdown and three personal bests helped the ladies to the team prize.
Kellie Judd clocked three hours 20 minutes 58 seconds while Joana Cerveira came home in 3:28:55 and Pags Claudianos in 3:38:59.
Judd said: "I'm emotional as it was a massive personal best of 29 minutes. It wasn’t the easiest of courses with lots of twists and turns but I would do it again."
They weren't the only PBs at the event though for the club's runners.
James Parkinson (2:56:51), Russ Hewitt (3:03:53) and Anthony Charters (3:55:12) all went quicker than before, the latter after coming so close in his previous six marathons over a three-year period.
The event also saw Ann Elmers take part in her second run over the 26.2 -mile distance, finishing in 5:25:52.
