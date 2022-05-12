Riverside Runners take time to honour the memory of friend and team-mate

Riverside Runners met to present a cheque to Hunts Community Cancer Network in memory of team-mate and friend, Alison Wright. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Riverside Runners came together to present a cheque to charity and remember a friend and team-mate.

The St Neots-based athletics club handed over a cheque for £4,000 to Gill Monsell from the Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN).

A tree was planted last year in memory of Riverside Runners' Alison Wright. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The donation, raised by club members in 2021, was made in memorial of beloved club member Alison Wright who died in May last year.

She had nominated HCCN as the club’s charity for 2021 at the beginning of her illness and last autumn, a cherry tree donated by Roxton Garden Centre, was planted in her memory outside of St Neots Rowing Club where Riverside meet.

Fiona Brice (left) and Helen Buller of Riverside Runners at the Eye 10k. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Elsewhere, Sam Byers and Mark Hawking completed the Milton Keynes Half Marathon, Byers setting a new PB in the process, while a good number from the club took on the Eye 10k.

Hawking set another PB in this race, clocking 41 minutes 13 seconds, as did Anthony Charters (44:46) and Fiona Brice (45:38).

The latter's efforts, along with those of Helen Buller (40:12) and Jess Williams (40:19), were enough for Riverside to claim first prize in the ladies' team competition.