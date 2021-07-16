News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Riverside Runners' Rodrigo Santos completes tortuous run through the Pyrenees

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:00 AM July 16, 2021   
Runners had to navigate a tortuous route through the Pyrenees in the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race

Runners had to navigate a tortuous route through the Pyrenees in the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The Pyrenees are playing host to the Tour de France this week but before they did it was the turn of ultra-marathon runners.

The Spanish side of the mountain range saw the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race hosted by Ultra Trail Mount Blanc Company.

Rodrigo Santos of the St Neots-based Riverside Runners was among the field tackling the very tough 100 plus mile route and he was one of only 400 among the 1200 starters that made the 48-hour cut-off.

Rodrigo Santos of Riverside Runners

Rodrigo Santos of Riverside Runners at the finish of the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

He finished the tortuous course in 46 hours 33 minutes but the feat has qualified him for the UTMB in Chamonix, in the shadow of Mont Blanc in the Alps, where the paths are slightly easier to navigate on a run but just as difficult.

James Shiner and Adam Harris of Riverside Runners

James Shiner and Adam Harris of Riverside Runners after the Chiltern Ridge Trail Half Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

In other races closer to home James Shiner won the a hilly Chiltern Ridge Trail Half Marathon in one hour 36 minutes with club-mate Adam Harris also getting in the top ten with a time of 1:51.

Athletics
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Traffic and travel across Huntingdonshire.

Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Cambs following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus