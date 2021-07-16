Riverside Runners' Rodrigo Santos completes tortuous run through the Pyrenees

Published: 11:00 AM July 16, 2021

Runners had to navigate a tortuous route through the Pyrenees in the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The Pyrenees are playing host to the Tour de France this week but before they did it was the turn of ultra-marathon runners.

The Spanish side of the mountain range saw the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race hosted by Ultra Trail Mount Blanc Company.

Rodrigo Santos of the St Neots-based Riverside Runners was among the field tackling the very tough 100 plus mile route and he was one of only 400 among the 1200 starters that made the 48-hour cut-off.

Rodrigo Santos of Riverside Runners at the finish of the Mountain Ultra Val D'Aran race. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

He finished the tortuous course in 46 hours 33 minutes but the feat has qualified him for the UTMB in Chamonix, in the shadow of Mont Blanc in the Alps, where the paths are slightly easier to navigate on a run but just as difficult.

James Shiner and Adam Harris of Riverside Runners after the Chiltern Ridge Trail Half Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

In other races closer to home James Shiner won the a hilly Chiltern Ridge Trail Half Marathon in one hour 36 minutes with club-mate Adam Harris also getting in the top ten with a time of 1:51.