Milestones and PBs for Riverside Runners as actual races make comeback

Published: 12:35 PM May 17, 2021

Mick Entwistle (second from left) with old Riverside Runners' team-mates Gary Barnes, Ray Willett and James Bolm. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Training through lockdown has proved highly beneficial for Riverside Runners as actual races continue to return.

Three of the St Neots-based club's athletes picked up personal bests on a quick course at the Hatfield 5.

James Shiner clocked 28 minutes 54 seconds for 27th place with Michael Ball (29:24, 31st) and Adam Harris (29:44, 37th). Gavin Osborn finished in 35:21.

There was a milestone for Mick Entwistle too as he completed his 100th official marathon.

Riverside Runners turned out in force to celebrate Mick Entwistle's 100th official marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

A club member for over 30 years, he chose an event in Northampton with a large amount of club-mates present along with his whole family too.

He said ‘It was great fun finally achieving my 100th with a great turn out from Riverside Runners helping celebrate with me."

One of the club's newest runners also completed a challenge she set herself during the first lockdown.

Jill Rose of Riverside Runners had help virtually running from Land's End to John O'Groats. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Jill Rose decided to see how long it would take her to virtually run the 874 miles between Lands End to John O'Groats and with the help of the club, she completed it on Sunday after seven months and 18 days.

She said: "It has been a fantastic journey and thanks to my fabulous friends at Riverside Runners for support.

"The best thing to come out of this is that I've got to know so many more people in the club."