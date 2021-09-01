News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Riverside Runners flying on a high with their own Little Gransden 10k

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM September 1, 2021   
Riverside Runners pose by an airplane after the inaugural running of their own Little Gransden 10k.

Riverside Runners pose by an airplane after the inaugural running of their own Little Gransden 10k. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Riverside Runners enjoyed something new for the bank holiday - the inaugural running of their own Little Gransden 10k.

Held one day before the air show, it was organised by committee member Ann Ellmers and 71 athletes turned out in total for the trail run.

It was won by Edward Moffett in 35 minutes 53 seconds with Riverside's own Michael Taylor finishing in 36:05.

The leading female was Cambridge & Coleridge's Clare Thurgood in 40:03 with Leva Klavina of Hunts AC second in that competition in 41:55.

A spokesman said: "It was a very enjoyable event which I’m sure will be even more popular next year."

Kellie Judd and Gary Barnes of Riverside Runners completed the Liverpool to Leeds 130-mile canal race.

Kellie Judd and Gary Barnes of Riverside Runners completed the Liverpool to Leeds 130-mile canal race. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Elsewhere Kellie Judd and Gary Barnes completed the Liverpool to Leeds 130-mile canal race with Judd saying "it was the hardest thing I've done".

It took them just over 36 hours to complete with the night sections the toughest parts, Judd adding the "exhaustion was tough and the hallucinations were horrific".

Most Read

  1. 1 Secret Garden Party to return after five years
  2. 2 Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 
  3. 3 Rapist jailed for life has prison term increased after 40 years of abuse
  1. 4 Man verbally abused 101 call taker
  2. 5 Drivers slapped with parking fines in town centre hotspots
  3. 6 Do you recognise this man?
  4. 7 Rescuing 10ft python from tree ‘reminiscent of The Jungle Book’
  5. 8 Crackdown on speeding drivers in bid to save lives
  6. 9 Director of hotel apologises for use of language on sign
  7. 10 'Just use common sense': E-scooter laws stir debate

But the run also had its high points and the pair stuck together throughout, remaining a strong team.

Mike Kendall clocked a PB in the York 5k race series with a time of 18:06.

Athletics
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Dolphin Hotel Cambridge in St Ives 

Cambs Live

'Go elsewhere' - Hotel slammed for 'offensive' sign outside venue

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council | Updated

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows performing at the Duxford Air Show in 2015 

Cambs Live

When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon