Riverside Runners flying high after the first running of the Little Gransden 10k
- Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS
Riverside Runners enjoyed something new for the bank holiday - the inaugural running of the Little Gransden 10k.
Organised by the Little Gransden Air & Car Show and Riverside Runners committee member Ann Ellmers, it was held one day before the air show itself with 71 athletes turning out in total for the trail run.
It was won by Edward Moffett in 35 minutes 53 seconds with Riverside's own Michael Taylor finishing in 36:05.
The leading female was Cambridge & Coleridge's Clare Thurgood in 40:03 with Leva Klavina of Hunts AC second in that competition in 41:55.
A spokesman said: "It was a very enjoyable event which I’m sure will be even more popular next year."
All monies raised at the event were pledged to Children in Need.
Elsewhere Kellie Judd and Gary Barnes completed the Liverpool to Leeds 130-mile canal race with Judd saying "it was the hardest thing I've done".
It took them just over 36 hours to complete with the night sections the toughest parts, Judd adding the "exhaustion was tough and the hallucinations were horrific".
But the run also had its high points and the pair stuck together throughout, remaining a strong team.
Mike Kendall clocked a PB in the York 5k race series with a time of 18:06.