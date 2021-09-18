News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Taylor-made return to races for Riverside Runners' Michael

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:04 AM September 18, 2021   
Michael Taylor of Riverside Runners won his first two races back from injury, including the Blackpool Marathon.

Michael Taylor has enjoyed a good couple of weeks with two victories on his return to running.

His first race back was the Queen Elizabeth Half Marathon at the Olympic Park, with a time of one hour 11 minutes 38 seconds enough to take him to the finish list ahead of the rest.

He followed that up with a similar result over double the distance, winning the Blackpool Marathon in 2:26:13, just over a minute slower than his PB.

There were plenty though who did break previous best times, Paul Emery one of them in the London Summer 10k Run, setting 45:47.

He was one of six at the Great North Run and while he didn't move his half-marathon time, Hannah Lord (1:19:04) did as she finished 17th female, two places ahead of Jo O'Regan in her first race back from a long lay off.

Gary Meakin , Wayne Bailey and Craig Losh were the others to take part.

Simon Ashton set a 10k PB on his Riverside debut at the Bedford festival of running, placing him third overall, while Nathalie Williams broke her 5k time by two minutes.

Adam Harris and Mike Kendall just missed their best time in the half-marathon but still finished seventh and eighth while Diane Hufford was first female in the V60 group.

Caroline Brooks of Riverside Runners set a PB at the Milton Keynes 20-mile race.

Caroline Brooks set a new benchmark over 20 miles at Milton Keynes to finish as second female.

Athletics
