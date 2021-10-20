Riverside Runners smash their PBs at Cambridge Half

Published: 4:00 PM October 20, 2021

There were plenty of PBs for Riverside Runners at the Cambridge Half Marathon. - Credit: REBEKAH DOWNES/PA

Riverside Runners finally got their teeth into the delayed Cambridge Half Marathon - producing some fine personal best performances along the way.

Michael Ball's one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds led the way but Joe Emery, in his first run for the club, wasn't far behind with 1:23:31.

There was another debutant in Alex Clinton (1:39:25) while Claire Reece (1:54:11) and Nathalie Williams (1:58:05) broke the two-hour barrier for the first time.

Nick Green (1:44:15), Nicki Serjeant (1:52:48) and Chris Dowsett (1:55:07) were the others.

Elsewhere Adam Harris was fourth in the Bedford Aerodrome Half while there were 10k PBs for Mike Kendall (37:13) at Battersea Park and both Fiona Brice (46:25) and Kevin Haddow (51:12) at Duxford.

Maurice Hemmingway, 66, completed his third marathon in as many weeks by finishing the runs at London, Manchester and the British Masters Championship at York where he clocked 3:40:42.

Rodrigo Santos meanwhile finished the tortuous Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 251km run through part of the Sahara desert in Morocco.

Out of 750 starters, just 353 finished of which Santos was 109th in a time of 42:54:16, battling brutal heat that at some points reached 61 degrees Celsius.