News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Riverside Runners smash their PBs at Cambridge Half

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:00 PM October 20, 2021   
There were plenty of PBs for Riverside Runners at the Cambridge Half Marathon.

There were plenty of PBs for Riverside Runners at the Cambridge Half Marathon. - Credit: REBEKAH DOWNES/PA

Riverside Runners finally got their teeth into the delayed Cambridge Half Marathon - producing some fine personal best performances along the way.

Michael Ball's one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds led the way but Joe Emery, in his first run for the club, wasn't far behind with 1:23:31.

There was another debutant in Alex Clinton (1:39:25) while Claire Reece (1:54:11) and Nathalie Williams (1:58:05) broke the two-hour barrier for the first time.

Nick Green (1:44:15), Nicki Serjeant (1:52:48) and Chris Dowsett (1:55:07) were the others.

Elsewhere Adam Harris was fourth in the Bedford Aerodrome Half while there were 10k PBs for Mike Kendall (37:13) at Battersea Park and both Fiona Brice (46:25) and Kevin Haddow (51:12) at Duxford.

Maurice Hemmingway, 66, completed his third marathon in as many weeks by finishing the runs at London, Manchester and the British Masters Championship at York where he clocked 3:40:42.

Rodrigo Santos meanwhile finished the tortuous Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 251km run through part of the Sahara desert in Morocco.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  2. 2 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
  3. 3 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
  1. 4 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  2. 5 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
  3. 6 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  4. 7 Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid
  5. 8 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  6. 9 G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry
  7. 10 Appeal to Transport Secretary over Huntingdon Rail Station plan

Out of 750 starters, just 353 finished of which Santos was 109th in a time of 42:54:16, battling brutal heat that at some points reached 61 degrees Celsius.

Athletics
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flies across County

Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
David Speedie of Greymont Hill, Johannesburg, jailed for sexually abusing two girls 40 years ago in Peterborough.

Cambs Live

Man jailed for historic sexual abuse

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon