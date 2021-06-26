News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Personal bests at Sandringham for Riverside Runners comes with royal approval

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM June 26, 2021   
Nathalie Williams of Riverside Runners, with Gary Barnes

Nathalie Williams of Riverside Runners, with Gary Barnes, set a personal best at the Norfolk Half. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Some from Riverside Runners enjoyed a memorable trip to the Norfolk Half - the appearance of a royal visitor added to the delight of fantastic runs.

Held on the Sandringham estate, the event was started by HRH Prince William and family.

Prince William and family at the start of the Norfolk Half

Prince William and family at the start of the Norfolk Half. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

And after setting the runners away on what was a tough course around the trails of the estate, there were a number from the St Neots-based running club that set best-ever times.

Nathalie Williams has been working hard throughout the lockdowns to improve her running after only taking up the sport in the short period of time before the first one.

Paced by club-mate Gary Barnes, she knocked a whopping 20 minutes off her previous PB with a finishing time of two hours one minute 50 seconds.

Claire Reece was another from the club who went quicker than before, clocking 1:51:51.

The race itself was won by David Hudson of Hunts Athletics Club in 1:08:52.

Athletics
St Neots News

