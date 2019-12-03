Riverside Runners man Rodrigo Santos (right) with his brother, Nuno, at the Valencia Marathon in Spain. Picture: SUBMITTED Riverside Runners man Rodrigo Santos (right) with his brother, Nuno, at the Valencia Marathon in Spain. Picture: SUBMITTED

Riverside Runners man Michael Taylor stormed to success in the Bedford Harriers Half Marathon last Sunday.

Taylor clocked a terrific time of 1:11.56 to triumph in a race which attracted more than 750 competitors.

He finished a minute-and-a-half clear of his closest rival - runner-up Jordan Clay of Leighton Buzzard AC - to follow up a success in the Bass Belle 10-mile event the previous weekend.

A number of other Riverside members took part in the Bedford race with Russ Hewitt setting a new personal best of 1:23.35. Wayne Bailey (1:46.18), David Gillbanks (1:59.20) and Lynne Regan (2:00.20) also produced performances of note.

The St Neots club enjoyed more glory at the Nottingham Winter Marathon.

Jo O'Regan (2:45.24) led in clubmate Caroline Brooks (2:49.29) for a one-two finish in the ladies race. It was also a personal-best effort from Brooks.

Others from the club opted to compete in sunnier climes as they tackled the Valencia Marathon in Spain.

Rodrigo Santos finished ninth overall with an excellent 2:39.19 display while Neil Shorten set a new best of 2:43.57.

Santos had the added satisfaction of beating his brother, Nuno, who is now based in Portugal. He clocked 2:47.26.

And Santos' wife, Joana Cerveira, recorded a personal best of 47.06 when running in the accompanying 10k race.