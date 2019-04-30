Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri members Shelley Duffy and Rob Farrant impressed in the London Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri members Shelley Duffy and Rob Farrant impressed in the London Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED

Taylor, who also represented the RAF, clocked a fine personal best of 2:25.12 to finish the big race in 22nd position. His terrific performance in the capital also earned him the RAF and Inter-Service titles as the race was used for the Military Championships.

“The support on the course was outrageous,” said Taylor. “I've raced in some amazing places with huge crowds but this was something else.”

Taylor wasn't the only local runner to impress in London.

Riverside clubmate Rodrigo Santos clocked 2:36.30 as he completed the full set of major marathons having run races in Tokyo, New York, Boston, Chicago and Berlin.

Hunts AC runners at the London Marathon are, from the left, Yvette Adamson, Darren Matthews, Ian Gallagher, Richard Adamson, Nick Osborn and Rod McKee. Picture: SUBMITTED Hunts AC runners at the London Marathon are, from the left, Yvette Adamson, Darren Matthews, Ian Gallagher, Richard Adamson, Nick Osborn and Rod McKee. Picture: SUBMITTED

James Shiner (2:47.06pb), Russ Hewitt (3:14.19), Tracy Crowley (3:43.09), Kellie Judd (3:49.01), Katy Davies (4:00.08), Anthony Charters (4:06.58), Andy Hill (4:38.50) and Tara Berry (6:13.17) were other Riverside runners.

Rob Farrant led home the Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri contingent in London.

He posted a personal best of 2:48.54 with Sabrina Crothall close behind in 3:01.33 as she also ran faster than before.

Cy Gearing was next home for the local club in 3:05.09 with Shelley Duffy clocking a new best of 3:08.18.

David Ward was another BRJ runner to lower his marathon mark with a 3:11.28 performance while Alice Synge did likewise in 3:41.39.

Mel Wiffin (3:41.23), Felicity Parker-Seale (4:19.38), Eugene Gill (4:26.10), Dan Ainscow (4:26.18) and Paul Eddlestone (4:31.24) also completed the event.

Three Hunts AC men – Ty Farrer (2:37.03), Nick Osborn (2:39.04) and Darren Matthews (2:43.21) finished inside the top 1,000 in London.

Rod McKee (2:49.50), Richard Adamson (2:58.00), Ian Gallagher (3:00.56), Caroline King (3:32.23), Ieva Klavina (3:49.16), Yvette Adamson (4:16.57) and Tess Minns (5:08.34) also represented that club.