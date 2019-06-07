The two local clubs merged during the winter and it has proved to be a particularly successful alliance, with their first XI roaring to the top of the standings. Jack Haycock's men collected a fifth win in their opening seven Whiting & Partners Division Two fixtures when triumphing by four wickets at fellow locals Kimbolton last Saturday. It was a pleasing success made all the more impressive given St Ives & Warboys were without four of their leading bowlers. Matt Wells, Nick Kumpukkal, Chris Whitfield and Shaun Asplin all missed the short trip, but a five-wicket haul from Matt Dack ensured they weren't missed. His 5-35 display helped remove the hosts for 168, with Ollie Stevens and Aussie import Bernie Ruaro also claiming a couple of wickets apiece. Ruaro then added 29 with the bat as St Ives & Warboys eased to victory with a top-scoring contribution of 37 from youngster Jack Ranganathan.