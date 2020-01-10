Their card today - due to be headlined by the Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle - was abandoned less than 45 minutes before the first race was due to go off.

Heavy overnight rain led to rising water levels around the local track, which is situated on a flood plain, with a decision to call off being made on health and safety grounds.

A statement issued by the British Horseracing Authority stewards confirmed: "An enquiry was held prior to Race 1 as a result of concerns raised by the racecourse general manager and the clerk of the course over the continuous rising flood water due to the local brook bursting its bank as a result of heavy overnight rain.

The racecourse general manager was interviewed and the stewards accepted the racecourse's decision that due to flood water encroaching on public areas that racing would be abandoned."

Huntingdon Racecourse's traditional Boxing Day card was also lost after flooding left parts of the stables and spectator areas out of use.