Riley Hall followed up victory at the event last year by striking gold again in the 200m butterfly event for 13yrs boys.

He also collected silver in the 100m butterfly and will be looking to add to that with the 50m butterfly later in the championships.

It is the eighth consecutive year in which a swimmer from First Strokes has tasted victory on the county stage.

Hall's clubmate Hannah Pye, competing at this level for just the second time, picked up a superb bronze medal in the 10/11 yrs girls 100m breaststroke.

She was beaten only by two swimmers from the much larger City of Cambridge club.

First Strokes are hopeful of adding to their medal haul during two further weekends of county competition.