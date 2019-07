Hunts Under 11s star Kian Rice celebrates a first half-century at county level. Picture: SUBMITTED Hunts Under 11s star Kian Rice celebrates a first half-century at county level. Picture: SUBMITTED

Rice recorded a first half century at county level in a 28-run defeat against Suffolk at Brandeston Hall.

The hosts posted 108-9 from their 35 overs with James Mitchell the pick of the Hunts bowlers as he claimed 3-15 from four overs.

Rice then spearheaded the Hunts reply, which finished on 152-8, with his innings of 58.

Luke Lowten (36) and Charlie Webb (24) also hit their highest scores at county level.