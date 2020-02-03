Huntingdon Piranhas talent Kian Lee shows off his Cambridgeshire County Championships medals. Picture: SUBMITTED Huntingdon Piranhas talent Kian Lee shows off his Cambridgeshire County Championships medals. Picture: SUBMITTED

Charlie Rehus - who is a dual swimmer with Piranhas and City of Peterborough - claimed silver in the 10/11yrs boys 200m backstroke and added a hat-trick of bronze medals in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke.

Kian Lee provided more success for Piranhas as he earned silver in the 50m freestyle final n collected bronze in the 200m backstroke at 12yrs boys level.

They weren't alone in impressing on the county stage as Ruby Brace, Ashlee McCarthy and Alex Allen have also represented Piranhas well.

McCarthy finished 15th in the 50m backstroke and 29th in the 50m freestyle in the 10/11yrs girls section, while Brce was 25th in the 50m freestyle at 12yrs girls level.

Allen was 11th in the 50m butterfly and 21st in the 50m freestyle event for 15yrs boys.

"I'm very proud of the improvements and progress our swimmers are making," said Piranhas coach Matt Newton. "They have all done fantastically well and are also showing potential to have further success in the future."

Piranhas could add to their medal tally during the final part of the county championships this weekend.