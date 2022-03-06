Late goal at Redditch nicks deserved point away from St Ives Town

A loss of concentration for one moment cost St Ives Town what would have been a hard-earned and well-deserved point at Redditch United.

That pivotal point of the game came with two minutes to go as Ben Toseland lost possession to Kieren Donnelly on half way and then failed to follow his opposite number as the full-back burst forward.

He fed the ball to Aram Soleman on the right but continued his run into the box, finding himself perfectly placed and free to sweep the ball home off the far post and claim the 1-0 win.

That shot was the hosts' first on target of the entire game which had otherwise been a very even encounter in which defences had ruled the roost.

The game had not started well for Ives as influential skipper Brett Solkhon limped off after only three minutes. The injury appeared to be self inflicted as he tripped when attempting a clearance.

His replacement was Ed Hottor who slotted into an unfamiliar role in a three-man defence alongside Oran Jackson and Callum Milne.

The first shot of the game, and the only one on target in the first 45 minutes came from Liam Cross in the 11th minute as he cut inside from the right past Lewis Hudson and fired in a low drive from 20 yards that was straight at Reds keeper Kieran Boucher.

The only other noteworthy item from a first half full of energy and endeavour but low on attacking quality was on 29 minutes when Hottor was booked for clumsily upending Dan Sweeney.

The same pattern continued after the break with attempted through balls either being over or under hit or simply misplaced.

Tyrone Baker showed a perfect example of that when he spurned an early second-half opportunity.

He picked up the ball 40 yards from goal and ran at the Redditch defence which opened up in front of him.

But rather than go on and get his shot away he tried to thread a pass into the run of Nabil Shariff and Boucher was able to easily gather the over-hit attempt.

Long range shots from Edmunds and Byrne flew well off target as both sides continued to work hard to prevent their opposition venturing to far into staunchly defended territory.

The roving Donnelly gave a warning of his threat on 83 minutes as he attacked the box from the right before delivering a low cross that rebounded around with Ives struggling to clear.

Ives had half a chance at the other end with three minutes to go but Josh Flanagan wasted it as he fouled Edmunds as he tried to bustle his way to the far post to get onto the end of Dylan Williams clip from the left.

Other results went Ives way and they are 16th and still six points clear of a potential relegation position.

Michael Richens will miss three of the remaining games though after picking up a 15th booking of the season and with skipper Solkhon potentially set to miss some of those too, a hugely important period begins with a home game against fellow strugglers Nuneaton Borough on March 19.









Redditch United: Boucher, Donnelly, Hudson, Soleman, C.Flanagan, Wollacott, Rankin (Hewlett 49), Sweeney, Mensah, Edmunds (Digie 88), Byrne.

Subs (not used): Rowbottom, Dawes, Charlton.





St Ives Town: Brearey, J.Flanagan, Solkhon (Hottor 7, Aiyelabola 89), Richens, Milne, Toseland, Baker (Johnston 82), Jackson, Shariff, Cross, Williams.

Subs (not used): Kettle, Goff





Attendance : 365