The all-rounder delivered another stunning individual performance last Saturday to keep the local club on course for Cambs & Hunts Premier League title glory in their debut season. Kumpukkal followed up a spectacular century with a four-wicket haul as St Ives & Warboys triumphed by 75 runs at Castor & Ailsworth in an important Whiting & Partners Division Two clash to stretch their winning run to eight completed games. He was responsible for just over half of his side's 236 total with a terrific 120 - which featured five sixes and was compiled from just 82 balls - and then took 4-25 as the hosts were sent packing for 161.