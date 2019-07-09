The all-rounder delivered another stunning individual performance last Saturday to keep the local club on course for Cambs & Hunts Premier League title glory in their debut season.

Kumpukkal followed up a spectacular century with a four-wicket haul as St Ives & Warboys triumphed by 75 runs at Castor & Ailsworth in an important Whiting & Partners Division Two clash to stretch their winning run to eight completed games.

He was responsible for just over half of his side's 236 total with a terrific 120 - which featured five sixes and was compiled from just 82 balls - and then took 4-25 as the hosts were sent packing for 161.

"It's like Nick is batting on a different pitch to everyone else at the moment," said Haycock.

"He has scored more than 50 in five of his last seven innings which shows how much he has matured and taken responsibility with the bat.

"He then knocked over the Castor top order with some excellent swing bowling to put us into a position to pick up another big result. He is in the form of his life."

Matt Milner (21) and Mark Askew (19) also made solid contributions with the bat while spinner Kevin Gilder provided the chief bowling back-up with 2-25.

And a defeat for second-placed Cambridge St Giles - who went down to Stamford Town - made it an even better day for St Ives & Warboys as they stretched their lead at the summit to 21 points.

You may also want to watch:

That's a healthy cushion for Haycock's men as they travel to take on St Giles themselves this Saturday.

He added: "We have seven games to go and the aim is to win them all.

"St Giles have a South African player who opens the batting and bowling for them and we'll need to keep him quiet, but I'm confident we can do that and keep the winning streak going."

Eaton Socon's hopes of capturing a first Cambs & Hunts Premier League top-flight crown were dealt a potentially fatal blow last Saturday.

They slipped to a surprise Whiting & Partners Division One defeat at the hands of mid-table March when being undone by the brilliance of the visitors' overseas star.

Eaton Socon, captained by Joe Dawborn with regular skipper Jonny Carpenter away, posted 192-6 from 40 overs in a rain-shortened clash. Gareth Macaskill led the way with 67, featuring in handy partnerships with Jamie Vale (36) and Dawborn (32) along the way.

But they were powerless to prevent Sri Lankan ace Saranga Rajaguru taking centre-stage with 77 off as many balls as March eased past a revised target of 164 with almost five overs to spare.

Eaton Socon now trail table-toppers Sawston & Babraham - the only other team to beat them this season - by 77 points.

Rock-bottom Ramsey's torrid campaign continued as they were pipped by Cambridge 2nds in another rain-affected.

The locals were dismissed for 119 before seeing the visitors reach a revised target with four wickets in hand.