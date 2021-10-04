New records galore as Huntingdonshire AC and Riverside Runners join in the London Marathon fun

Published: 4:37 PM October 4, 2021

Pags Claudianos of Riverside Runners was one of those to set a new benchmark at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

The return of the London Marathon to the streets of the capital came with some record-breaking runs for the athletes of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club and Riverside Runners of St Neots.

Three club records at Hunts were bettered, one of them knocking almost five minutes of a 20-year-old standard.

That was the veteran women's record of Carol Hargreaves which was beaten by Shelley Duffy who clocked three hours nine minutes 53 seconds.

David Hudson came a wonderful 45th in 2:27:32, beating Dave Connell's veteran men's record by more than two minutes, while Lucy Mapp moved the club's senior women's record onto 2:50:46 on her London debut.

Elsewhere there was a PB for Darren Matthews as he came 473rd and for Rod McKee in 772nd position.

Others setting PBs were Sean Barker, Carl Rooney, Derek Darnell and Caroline King while Chris Smith was another debutant.

Riverside Runners were led in by Jo O'Regan in a time of 2:46:50, the eighth female to cross the line, and a trio from the club beat their best times.

Adam Harris came home in 2:51:10, Pags Claudianos in 3:35:22 and Andy Mouldycliffe in 4:57:11.

And not only did Mennel Welch, Claire Reece and Amy Fernandes make their debut in London, the event saw them complete their first ever marathon anywhere.