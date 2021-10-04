New records galore as Huntingdonshire AC and Riverside Runners join in the London Marathon fun
- Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS
The return of the London Marathon to the streets of the capital came with some record-breaking runs for the athletes of Huntingdonshire Athletics Club and Riverside Runners of St Neots.
Three club records at Hunts were bettered, one of them knocking almost five minutes of a 20-year-old standard.
That was the veteran women's record of Carol Hargreaves which was beaten by Shelley Duffy who clocked three hours nine minutes 53 seconds.
David Hudson came a wonderful 45th in 2:27:32, beating Dave Connell's veteran men's record by more than two minutes, while Lucy Mapp moved the club's senior women's record onto 2:50:46 on her London debut.
Elsewhere there was a PB for Darren Matthews as he came 473rd and for Rod McKee in 772nd position.
Others setting PBs were Sean Barker, Carl Rooney, Derek Darnell and Caroline King while Chris Smith was another debutant.
Riverside Runners were led in by Jo O'Regan in a time of 2:46:50, the eighth female to cross the line, and a trio from the club beat their best times.
Most Read
- 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock
- 2 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
- 3 Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
- 4 Injunction hearing to remove Camp Beagle protestors
- 5 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
- 6 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch
- 7 12 years jail for ‘incredibly dangerous’ man who struck fear into ex-partner
- 8 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
- 9 Teacher to run London Marathon in memory of inspirational St Neots teen
- 10 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
Adam Harris came home in 2:51:10, Pags Claudianos in 3:35:22 and Andy Mouldycliffe in 4:57:11.
And not only did Mennel Welch, Claire Reece and Amy Fernandes make their debut in London, the event saw them complete their first ever marathon anywhere.