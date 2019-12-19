The Sawtry man has enjoyed every minute of his reign as English Bowling Federation president.

Rayson has certainly clocked up the miles while attending matches featuring all 13 member counties.

He also officiated at the EBF indoor and outdoor finals at Newark and Skegness respectively and required a good appetite while attending many county dinners.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time as national president," said Rayson. "I would certainly do it again next year if I could!

"I'd like to thank the executive committee and all members of the Hunts Bowling Federation, and Sawtry Bowls Club, for the opportunity to represent them in the role.

"It was a fantastic experience that I will always remember."

Huntingdonshire have the honour of providing the EBF president once every 13 years with each county taking it in turns to fill the prestigious post.

The Huntingdonshire county indoor competitions are well underway with the early rounds being played ahead of finals over the weekend of February 29 and March 1.