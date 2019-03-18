Connor Stuart shows off his Junior National Para Swimming Championships medals. Picture: NICOLA STUART Connor Stuart shows off his Junior National Para Swimming Championships medals. Picture: NICOLA STUART

The disability swimming talent won three medals at the Junior National Para Swimming Championships in Liverpool.

Fifteen year-old Stuart, competing for the first time since undergoing a knee operation just before Christmas, smashed three-and-a-half seconds off his personal best with a sizzling performance to take bronze in the 100m freestyle.

He continued to impress when posting another bronze medal thanks to another new best in the 50m freestyle.

But he saved the best until last in his favourite event – the 100m backstroke. He slashed five seconds off his entry time on his way to a first gold medal at national level.

Stuart’s exploits in that event earned him qualification for the British Para-Swimming International in Glasgow at the end of April – a gala from which selection for the World Para Swimming Championships is gained.

But Stuart will be heading into the exam hall rather than the sporting arena at that time as he prepares for his GCSEs before upping his training ahead of the National Para-Swimming Championships in December.

Stuart won silver in the 100m backstroke at the national event in 2018 and finished fifth in both freestyle events.

Stuart is also the East Region Long Course S6 record-holder for all three of those disciplines.