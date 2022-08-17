Ramsey give Newmarket rivals run for their money in Jock Stewart final

Ramsey Golf Club played their part in 'the most closely contested' Jock Stewart KO final in living memory against Newmarket according to Cambs President and starter Alan Duggins.

In blistering heat, they were all square in two of the matches after 18 holes in the morning and one down in the other, having been five down at one stage.

The afternoon rounds were just as tight as the first two matches ended with a win for each team on the 16th hole.

Ramsey were two down with five to play in the last match but, despite having chances to peg their rivals back over the next three holes, remained two down at the 17th tee.

Newmarket, with home course advantage, played first at the 200-yard par three 17th, hit a bunker mound and finished two feet from the hole.

Ramsey's tee shot found the rough, but Joel Akril holed his chip for a wonderful birdie - only to see Newmarket sink their putt to win the silverware.

Captain Phil Akers said: "I could not have been more proud of the way our players represented Ramsey.

"Newmarket could not have given higher praise and felt very lucky to have triumphed against very resilient opposition.

"Thank you to all involved throughout the campaign, playing or supporting, including Scotty and Mark for providing a number of drinks for the team."

Ramsey: Ollie Wright, Nathan Long, Andrew Coulthurst, Chris Brown, Richard Mason, Derrek Lines, Joel Akril, Phil Ackers (captain).



