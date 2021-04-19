Done deal! The bowling Rev bringing divine intervention to Ramsey Bowls Club

Published: 5:35 PM April 19, 2021

The Reverend Iain Osborne is one of the new members to have joined Ramsey Bowls Club. - Credit: RAMSEY BC

Ramsey Bowls Club can thank divine intervention for a boost in their membership numbers - after the Reverend Iain Osborne signed up.

The bowling vicar lives in the town, close to the club's Hollow Lane base, and after making a trip down to try the sport out, he has signed on as a social bowls member.

And he explained that the sport and his family have a long history together.

He said: "My father played a lot of crown green bowls when we lived up in Manchester.

"He won many trophies in his playing career, and I used to have the odd game with him from time to time.

"It's just so nice to be able to get out in the fresh air again and be part of something that is of value to the local community."

He isn't the only new member to have joined in the transfer window, which runs between January 1 and December 31, with Ramsey also welcoming Irene and Michael Irwin, Barry Sharman, Tony Allen and Bill Smith.

And the club are not just happy to see them join but also open their doors for anyone else interested too.

Vice president Barry McCormick said: "We wish them all good friendship and bowling.

"Our club is situated alongside the beautiful Ramsey Golf course, and our clubhouse and outside decking area cater for members and their friends and families all year round.

"We also have a thriving social calendar and can accommodate bowlers, both experienced and beginners and from the young to the old."

For more information on how to join the club either ring bowls secretary Gill Willis on 07818 248 199 or email gillsw50@yahoo.com

Alternatively go to www.ramseybowlsclub.co.uk or even just pop down to the green and speak to any Ramsey bowler.