Published: 8:00 AM May 4, 2021

Ramsey Bowls Club is our Club of the Week. - Credit: RAMSEY BOWLS CLUB

Name Of The Club: Ramsey Bowls Club

What Do They Do: Members organise internal competitions and play friendly and league matches. Club chairman Richard Coles and his wife Patsy are joint presidents of the Huntingdonshire ladies and gents Bowls Federation and so there will be several high profile games on the green involving the county's best players this year. The club also organises fun competitions on the green and regular social events. They say Friday mornings are a good time to attend for an introduction to the sport in a relaxed atmosphere.

Where Do They Meet: The club is situated in the middle of Ramsey town centre in-between Abbey College and Thomas a Beckett Church. The green runs alongside Ramsey golf course.

Who Can Join: The club welcomes players of all abilities and ages. A qualified coach is also available to give lessons and provide tips to players. The outdoor decking area caters for members and friends and families and is open all year round.

Info: For more information and advice on how to join contact bowls club secretary Gill Willis on: 0781248199 or email: gillsw50@yahoo.com.

You may also want to watch:

If you would like your club featured in the Club of the Week, contact Editor Debbie Davies, via email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.