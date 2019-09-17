Peterborough Athletic Club runner Phil Martin sped to success in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon last Sunday.

Hunts AC man Richard Adamson finished third in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOODHunts AC man Richard Adamson finished third in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD

The event, organised by Huntingdon BRJ, follows the riverside footpath from a starting point in Earith to the finish at Eynesbury.

Martin clocked an impressive 3:05.12 to triumph by almost two minutes from runner-up Steve Folgate (Cambridge & Coleridge) in 3:07.10.

Hunts AC man Richard Adamson took third place in 3:12.04 with Samantha Cullen, from the Eye Community Runners club near Peterborough, the first female finisher in 3:34.43.

A total of 85 runners took part in the event with a further 11 duos completing the race as a relay.

Phil Martin on his way to victory in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOODPhil Martin on his way to victory in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD

Riverside Runners pair Piers and Niki Serjeant were successful in a combined time of 3:44.10.

