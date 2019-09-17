The event, organised by Huntingdon BRJ, follows the riverside footpath from a starting point in Earith to the finish at Eynesbury. Martin clocked an impressive 3:05.12 to triumph by almost two minutes from runner-up Steve Folgate (Cambridge & Coleridge) in 3:07.10. Hunts AC man Richard Adamson took third place in 3:12.04 with Samantha Cullen, from the Eye Community Runners club near Peterborough, the first female finisher in 3:34.43. A total of 85 runners took part in the event with a further 11 duos completing the race as a relay. Riverside Runners pair Piers and Niki Serjeant were successful in a combined time of 3:44.10.