Hunts AC man Richard Adamson finished third in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD Hunts AC man Richard Adamson finished third in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD

The event, organised by Huntingdon BRJ, follows the riverside footpath from a starting point in Earith to the finish at Eynesbury.

Martin clocked an impressive 3:05.12 to triumph by almost two minutes from runner-up Steve Folgate (Cambridge & Coleridge) in 3:07.10.

Hunts AC man Richard Adamson took third place in 3:12.04 with Samantha Cullen, from the Eye Community Runners club near Peterborough, the first female finisher in 3:34.43.

A total of 85 runners took part in the event with a further 11 duos completing the race as a relay.

Phil Martin on his way to victory in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD Phil Martin on his way to victory in the Ouse Valley Way Marathon. Picture: Picture: PAUL HOMEWOOD

Riverside Runners pair Piers and Niki Serjeant were successful in a combined time of 3:44.10.

