Cullington misses out on world title by fraction of a second

A Brampton man came agonisingly close to claiming a world title in indoor rowing - missing out by a fraction of a second.

Paul Cullington finished the 1,000m distance at the virtual World Rowing Indoor Sprints in three minutes 15.1 seconds, just two-tenths behind Italian Luca Aiazzi in the 60-69 age category.

It was his best result at a major championship. He has picked up silver at the British Championship and fourth in the Europeans

Cullington, who is the managing director of Huntingdon sportswear firm, Krusada Teamwear and once turned out for Huntingdon & District Rugby Club, has been competing in indoor rowing since 2009, branching out to coach it as well as sport teams.

