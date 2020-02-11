Ayo Opaleye leaped to glory in the Under 17 Men's high jump - breaking the Hunts AC indoor mark that age group four times in the process.

His clearances of 1.80m, 1.83m, 1.86m and 1.89m all bettered the previous club best of 1.77m and propelled him to fifth in the national rankings.

Opaleye only missed out on another medal by three centimetres when flying out to 12.48m to finish fourth in the triple jump.

Faith Harrison was the other Hunts AC winner when charging to Under 13 Girls 200m success in 28.93 - a new indoor club record and a personal best of more than a second.

Her older sister, Lizzy, continued a fine run of form with a catalogue of club records on her way to second place in the 200m at Under 17 Women level.

Her time of 25.81 matched her effort in the heats while she also clocked 25.80 in her semi-final success. They were both Under 17 Women, Under 20 Women and Senior Women indoor records for Hunts AC.

You may also want to watch:

Another set of siblings were also among the medals as Sawyer Preston (Under 13 Boys) and Jacob Preston (Under 15 Boys) both took silver in the 800m.

Sawyer's time of 2.30.16 was also a club record by more than two-and-a-half seconds as well as being more than 10 seconds quicker than his previous personal best.

Sophie Bembridge took bronze in the Under 17 Women's long jump with a 4.79m effort and Joel Thomas was third in the Under 20 Men's pole vault by equaling his club indoor record of 2.60m.

Jason Bogle was the other record-breaker at the event, which was open to athletes from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. He clocked 23.14 when finishing fourth in the Under 17 Men's 200m.

American-based Joey Croft also lowered his own Hunts AC record for the indoor mile at Senior Men level when posting a 4.14.56 effort at the Meyo Invitational event in Indiana.

A host of Hunts AC runners have been selected to compete in the English Schools Championships on March 14.

Dominic Pauley, Aedan Lydon, Jacob Preston, Ella Robinson, Olivia Mead, Issy Wilkins, Dylan Tomaselli, Eliza Mardon and Lola Fletcher will all take part while Joseph Reindel, Ollie Mills and Howard Croft are reserves.